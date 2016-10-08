Advert
Saturday, October 8, 2016, 19:07

82 dead, hundreds injured in air strike on mourners in Yemen

Yemeni officials say strike was led by Saudi forces

People carry the body of man killed in what witnesses said was an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition aircraft. Photo: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters

An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition on mourners in Sanaa on Saturday killed at least 82 people, the acting health minister in the Houthi-led administration in the Yemeni capital said.

Ghazi Ismail told a news conference in Sanaa the number of people wounded in the attack was 534.

Earlier, a deputy to minister Ismail had told the Houthi-run Saba news agency that the strike was carried out by "the air force of the Saudi-American aggression".

He provided no breakdown of the number of dead and wounded. The agency published pictures showing several charred or mutilated bodies.

