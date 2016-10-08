82 dead, hundreds injured in air strike on mourners in Yemen
Yemeni officials say strike was led by Saudi forces
An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition on mourners in Sanaa on Saturday killed at least 82 people, the acting health minister in the Houthi-led administration in the Yemeni capital said.
Ghazi Ismail told a news conference in Sanaa the number of people wounded in the attack was 534.
Earlier, a deputy to minister Ismail had told the Houthi-run Saba news agency that the strike was carried out by "the air force of the Saudi-American aggression".
He provided no breakdown of the number of dead and wounded. The agency published pictures showing several charred or mutilated bodies.
