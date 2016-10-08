Malta defender Muscat gets newborn son on day of Wembley appearance

Alex Muscat (left) battles it out with England's Marcus Rashford during tonight's match. Photo: Reuters

When it comes to memorable occasions, playing against England at Wembley stadium is hard to beat.

Photo: Facebook

But if there's one thing that can better a professional achievement, it's the birth of a child.

Hours before Malta squared up to England in this evening's World Cup qualifier, defender Alex Muscat received a phone call informing him that his wife Loredana had given birth to their second son.

Muscat waited until after the match to announce the birth of baby Max, writing on his Facebook page "Surely a day to remember. The birth of my second son Max & playing against England at the Wembley Stadium! Special thanks goes to my wife Loredana Muscat!"

It's safe to say that despite Gareth Southgate's men taking the three points, the Sliema Wanderers defender was tonight's biggest winner.

