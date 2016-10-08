Advert
Saturday, October 8, 2016, 22:10

Malta defender Muscat gets newborn son on day of Wembley appearance

Alex Muscat has a day to remember

Alex Muscat (left) battles it out with England's Marcus Rashford during tonight's match. Photo: Reuters

Alex Muscat (left) battles it out with England's Marcus Rashford during tonight's match. Photo: Reuters

When it comes to memorable occasions, playing against England at Wembley stadium is hard to beat. 

Photo: FacebookPhoto: Facebook

But if there's one thing that can better a professional achievement, it's the birth of a child. 

Hours before Malta squared up to England in this evening's World Cup qualifier, defender Alex Muscat received a phone call informing him that his wife Loredana had given birth to their second son. 

Muscat waited until after the match to announce the birth of baby Max, writing on his Facebook page "Surely a day to remember. The birth of my second son Max & playing against England at the Wembley Stadium! Special thanks goes to my wife Loredana Muscat!"

It's safe to say that despite Gareth Southgate's men taking the three points, the Sliema Wanderers defender was tonight's biggest winner.

READ: First-half goals enough for England to beat a spirited Malta

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Malta difficult to break down -...

  2. The fans roaring Malta on at the Three...

  3. First-half goals enough for England to...

  4. Malta's U-21 make history with win over...

  5. Ghedin wants Malta to earn respect in...

  6. Record man Michael Mifsud relishing...

  7. Hogg feels sorry for Hart

  8. Italy send Pelle home after Spain tantrum

  9. Malta defender Muscat gets newborn son...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed