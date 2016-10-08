England beat Malta 2-0 in World Cup qualifier

Dele Alli gets England's second.

Updated 7.54pm

England beat Malta 2-0 during a 2018 World Cup qualifying match at Wembley Stadium this evening.

Daniel Sturridge put the hosts ahead on 29 minutes, when his header across the goal caught Malta goalkeeper Andrew Hogg on the wrong foot and flew into the corner of the net.

Nine minutes later, England doubled their lead. Jordan Henderson chipped the ball to Dele Alli, who fired at goal. Hogg got a hand on his initial effort, but was powerless to prevent Alli from tucking away the rebound.

READ: The fans roaring Malta on at Wembley

The score remained unchanged in the second half, despite England dominating play and Dele Alli missing a chance to add to his tally in the 82nd minute, when he shot high with the goal at his mercy.

Full match report to follow