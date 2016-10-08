Micallef starts new season on a high

Amy Micallef... record groove.

Amy Micallef recently participated in the Derventio Excel Open in Manchester where the highlights for the Neptunes WPSC swimmer were the shorter breastroke events.

Micallef clocked the fastest time in the 100m breastroke race, touching the pad in one minute 13.26 seconds. Her time was 1.4 seconds ahead of the second-placed swimmer in competition and 2.37 seconds under the current national record held by Melinda Sue Micallef.

There were 82 swimmers in all in the 100m breast as a fast turn and strong underwater strokes gave Micallef the edge she needed to beat the other main contenders.

In the 50m breast, Micallef produced a strong start before finishing the race in 33.72secs which placed her second overall out of 75 competitors.

Once again, she was under the national record time of 34.56 that also belonged to Melinda Sue Micallef.

In Manchester, Amy Micallef raced the 100m individual medley for the first time, turning in an excellent performance of 1.08.02, just 0.15 outside the national record.

She was fourth overall in the IM classification from an entry of 88 competitors.

The meet was Micallef’s first this season – a difficult test as Neptunes are adopting an exclusive new training style at their club. Her national record times are pending ratification by the ASA of Malta, the club said.

Micallef’s trip was made possible thanks to Neptunes WPSC and Leap Nutrition.