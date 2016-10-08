Advert
Saturday, October 8, 2016, 06:22

Announcements

In Memoriam

ATTARD – EDWARD (Dwardu). Today the 16th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Never forgotten by his daughters, Victoria, Veronica, Vanessa and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAMO. In loving memory of MOIRA who passed away on October 8, 2015. Fondly remembered by her mother Gertrude, her brother Anthony and his wife Simona and her nephew Matthew.

PERALTA. Loving, happy memories of LUCY on the third anniversary of her demise. Hugh, Christine and family.

RAUSI. In loving memory of ALBERT on the first anniversary of his passing away. Remembered with gratitude by his children Albert, Stephen and Veronica, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial Mass will be said tomorrow, Sunday, October 9 at 7.30pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Spazju Kreattiv to screen Met opera season

  2. Announcements

  3. BirguFest over the next three days

  4. Announcements

  5. Short film festival at Villa Bologna

  6. Vespers, a dance performance

  7. Orpheus in the Underworld

  8. BirguFest – today and tomorrow

  9. Floriana opens its doors

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed