Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

A man works on an ice sculpture during the Notte Bianca celebrations in Valletta on October 1. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A mother enjoys a session of music with her son during Notte Bianca in Valletta on October 1. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A girl walks through an interactive art installation during Notte Bianca celebrations in Valletta on October 1. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A dancer performs on St George’s Square during Notte Bianca celebrations in Valletta on October 1. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Illustrator Noemi Schipfer (left) and architect musician Takami Nakamoto of NONOTAK Studio of Paris perform inside Fort Saint Elmo during Notte Bianca celebrations in Valletta on October 1. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Architect musician Takami Nakamoto of NONOTAK Studio of Paris performs inside Fort Saint Elmo during Notte Bianca celebrations in Valletta on October 1. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Architect musician Takami Nakamoto of NONOTAK Studio of Paris performs inside Fort Saint Elmo during Notte Bianca celebrations in Valletta on October 1. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Nature Trust volunteer excavates the remaining turtle egg shells and unhatched eggs in Golden Bay on September 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A Nature Trust volunteer holds turtle egg shell remain and unhatched eggs in Golden Bay on September 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A Nature Trust volunteer excavates the turtle egg shells remains and un-hatched eggs in Golden Bay on September 29. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Djibril Ganiou arrives in court in Valletta on October 4. The 33-year-old Togolese man was charged with the murder of 41-year –old Caroline Magri who was found dead in a St Julian’s residence in what is being treated as a case of domestic violence. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo sits at a table with students at St Catherine High School in Pembroke on September 30, during the unveiling of a Wi-Fi service to upgrade classroom infrastructure as part of a project by Microsoft. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil takes his chance at hitting a float filled with sweets during Freshers’ Week at the University of Malta in Tal- Qroqq on October 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A student takes a photo with Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil and a person dressed in blue during Freshers Week at the University of Malta in Tal-Qroqq on October 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil writes down his bucket list on a board during Freshers Week at the University of Malta in Tal-Qroqq on October 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A criminology student takes a mug shot photo of a student during Freshers’ Week at the University of Malta in Tal-Qroqq on October 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The traditional face-off between faculties at the University of Malta takes a bloody turn as architecture students behead the effigy of the European Law Students Association (ELSA) president on October 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The traditional water fight between architecture students and law students at the University of Malta on October 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The traditional water fight between architecture students and law students at the University of Malta on October 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A parked bowser waits outside the Quadrangle at the University of Malta before the annual university water fight on October 5. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Law and architecture students battle it out under the sun during the annual Water Fight held on university grounds on October 5. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

University students freshen up in the annual water fight during the new scholastic year Freshers Week on October 5. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A student freshens up after a water fight between students at the university on October 5. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Model exhibitors examine a new hand-built model during the annual model exhibition organized by the Association of Model Engineers in Naxxar on September 30. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A young boy enjoys a ride at the open Animal Day at the Ghammieri Animal Centre on October 2. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A man on a cart offers a ride to two children at the open Animal Day at the Ghammieri Animal Centre on October 2. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A harbour cruise boat makes its way past a large cruise liner in the Grand Harbour on October 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two cruise liners cross paths in the Grand Harbour on October 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Luxury yachts are offloaded from a ship in the Grand Harbour, Valletta on September 30. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

St Ursula Street in Valletta on October 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Clothes hang to dry from a traditional Maltese balcony in Valletta on October 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A couple lies on the Valletta bastions overlooking Marsamxett Harbour on October 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A sail boat navigates its way around the Grand Harbour breakwater on October 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Cranes pop out above Senglea in Grand Harbour on October 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A cruise liner is berthed alongside Senglea on October 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The sun sets behind Mdina on October 3. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A woman looks at her mobile phone in front of Selmun Palace on October 5. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An old Maltese bus is reflected in a puddle in Marsa on October 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The sunset provided the perfect backdrop for some kite-flying at Għajn Tuffieħa Bay on October 1. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The sun sets over Anchor Bay on October 5. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tri-athletes run into the water at the start of the National Triathlon Championships in Salina Bay on October 2. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tri-athletes make their way around the first buoy during the National Triathlon Championships in Salina Bay on October 2. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An athlete makes his way out of the water during the National Triathlon Championships in Salina Bay on October 2. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An athlete completes his final loop of the bike segment of the National Triathlon Championships in Salina on October 2. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An athlete completes his final loop of the bike segment of the National Triathlon Championships in Salina on October 2. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Pembroke Athleta’s Oleksandr Scozzese (left) slides in for the ball against Tarxien Rainbows’ Alex Da Paixao Alves during their Premier League match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on October 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema Wanderers’ John Mintoff (right) and Floriana’s Jurgen Pisani vie for the ball during their Premier League match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on October 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Floriana’s Jurgen Pisani (right) is brought down during their Premier League match against Sliema Wanderers at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on October 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema Wanderers’ Marko Potezica (2nd left) and Floriana’s Ignacio Varela vie for the ball during their Premier League match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on October 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli