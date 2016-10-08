The battle with cancer

October is breast cancer awareness month. An increa-sing number of private companies have joined the Pink October campaign. It is a positive initiative aimed at creating awareness on prevention measures while encouraging further scientific research on breast cancer.

As politicians, we meet people who are going through a tough battle with breast cancer. During home visits we meet young children being raised by grandparents following the death of their mother due to breast cancer. We meet young people who have to cope with their studies while assisting in housework because their mother fell ill after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and fathers who support their wives during such a hard time while focusing on their work and family.

We also meet patients of breast cancer: women who have just been diagnosed, living in fear and confusion; patients who have been battling cancer for years and are determined not to give up; others who know there is no hope for a cure but who nonetheless have a positive outlook on life.

As a new candidate for the upcoming general election, I feel it my duty to raise awareness on such matters through social and educational events.

This month, together with fellow candidates Amanda Abela, Roselyn Borg and Evelyn Vella Brincat, we are organising a discussion on Women’s Health on October 20, followed by a social event during which we will raise funds for the Pink October campaign.

While cancer claims thousands of lives, others have, thanks to treatment and determination, won their battles with cancer

While preparing for this event, we exchanged our views on breast cancer and the Pink October campaign. Evelyn has been battling cancer for years. She is a courageous woman who despite her hardships gives a valid contribution through politics as a local councillor and a PN general election candidate. Evelyn is a friend, a colleague and a walking miracle.

Eleven years ago, she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer. Her determination led her to move on, face the challenge and contribute positively through politics. It was thanks to her that the previous administration started to provide the Herceptin medicine treatment free of charge.

Governments cannot eliminate cancer. Science has to find the cure. However, through investment, such as the Oncology Centre and the Herceptin initiative, patients can find support and better services through their tough journey.

The Nationalist Party has clearly stated that in government it will support cancer patients by providing a service accessible to all who need it, while ensuring that all cancer patients have access to free medicine.

Additionally, prevention and screening programmes allow early detection of cancer, while education on a healthy lifestyle remains an essential element for controlling such conditions. While cancer claims thousands of lives, others have, thanks to treatment and determination, won their battles with cancer.

Many of us know a close relative or friend who has fought or is still fighting breast cancer. This month, we are reminded of these stories through the Pink October campaign.

As a female politician, I support and encourage such initiatives. I thank all the women who have shared their experience with me and whom I admire for their courage and determination.

Alessia Psaila Zammit is a practising lawyer and a Nationalist Party candidate.