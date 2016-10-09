Watch: AFM opens its gates to 80 'soldiers for a day'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The one-day recruits , among them Times of Malta's Jacob Borg, were kept busy by the AFM. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Eighty people spent their Saturday abseiling down towers, speeding on military speedboats and perfecting their firearm aim as part of an Armed Forces of Malta 'Soldier for a Day' event.

Participants reported for duty at 6.30am sharp and spent the subsequent 10 hours undertaking various military activities to get oriented with the AFM's various roles.

The full day of training tested their strength of character, discipline, leadership and team-building skills.

During the day the tasks organised for the participants varied from: abseiling from 1 Regt Tower; live firing practice at Pembroke Ranges; underway experience out at sea aboard a patrol vessel; rope and knots training at the Maritime Squadron; first response training at Pembroke Ranges; and drill training at 4 Regt.

Later in the day, the AFM's Luqa headquarters were opened to the public for an evening of operational military displays, ranging from AFM band displays, drill team, helicopter take-offs and a simulation exercise by the Special Operations Unit.

Minister Abela visited participants as they took part in Maritime Squadron exercises. Photo: DOI/Clifton Fenech

Soldiers were also on hand to meet with the public and answer any questions about military recruitment and career paths.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela paid the 'Soldiers for a Day' participants a visit while they were following exercises at the Maritime Squadron.

He applauded the AFM for the event, and encouraged them to maintain their close relationship with the public they served.

The minister noted that in the past three years, the AFM had recruited more than 400 soldiers and 30 cadets. At the moment, 68 new recruits are following an intensive 18-week training programme.