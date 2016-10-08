TVM airing advert to defend 'monument of corruption'

The national broadcaster is airing political adverts which defend the "monument of corruption" heading to Malta in the shape of a gas tanker, the Nationalist Party said today.

Meanwhile, the Broadcasting Authority has not yet provided a date to listen to the PN's protests about the adverts.

"These adverts are not only a source of political controversy, but are also incorrect, rife with lies intended to fool people over the tanker which will be anchored close to thousands of Maltese families," PN spokesman Clyde Puli said.

The PN sent a letter of protest to PBS on September 24, but no reply has been forthcoming.

The controversial gas tanker which will fuel the new power station is expected in Malta on Monday.