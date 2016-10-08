Today's newspapers in review

The following are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that the judicial sale by auction of the site occupied by the derelict Jerma Palace Hotel in Marsascala will not happen as planned after HSBC Bank asked for its suspension. It also reports that the ‘mysterious’ client who contracted Labour MP and Planning Authority board member Joseph Sammut for consultancy services in the fish farm sector is Mark Gaffarena, documents show.

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party has presented 71 proposals for the upcoming Budget.

L-oriżżont features prominently the EY conference which took place yesterday, saying that Malta was an "automatic" choice for foreign investors. It also quotes Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tony Zahra calling for a national consensus on the future of Air Malta.

The Malta Independent also reports the EY conference, but elicits a conclusion of a survey which showed that investors' trust in political stability had plunged 15 per cent but Malta remained attractive for investors.