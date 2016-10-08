The PN is the workers' party - Busuttil

The Nationalist Party is determined to better wages for workers and distribute wealth among everybody, party leader Simon Busuttil said this morning.

"The PN is the workers' party," Dr Busuttil told an interview on Radio 101, in a direct dig at the Labour Party, which has traditionally morphed itself into a workers' party.

He spoke about the uncertainty impacting workers at the shipyards, the freeport and Air Malta, among others.

Referring to the PN's Budget proposals, he said the Opposition would like to see a reduction in energy tariffs to reflect the price of the interconnector, the BWSC power station and the international price of oil. The PN would also like to see an increase in the statutory bonus and a serious plan to reduce the traffic problem, he said.