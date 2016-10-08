New video warns about consequences of distracted driving

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A new educational video by Transport Malta aired last night warns about the consequences of distracted driving.

The new advert tells the story of a mother who runs over a cyclist while she was communicating with her husband as she was driving on her way to her daughter’s party.

"Transport Malta and the Malta Road Safety Council remind drivers of the consequences of distracted driving and asks them to keep their eyes on the road."

The video is part of the ‘Respect on the road’ campaign to raise awareness on road safety. The campaign is expanding on other issues along the coming weeks with the aim to raise the level of our driving and make roads safer.

In this context, Transport Malta welcomed the launch of the public consultation on the penalty point system for all drivers this morning, saying it was a step forward to improve road safety.