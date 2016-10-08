Morning-after pill dispensed only through prescription? No way, says women's confederation

The discussion over the pill has been going on for weeks.

The Malta Confederation of Women's Organisations said it strongly disagrees with suggestions that the morning-after pill should be dispensed only through a prescription.

Women in Malta have the right to a wide choice of emergency contraception and this should be widely available over the counter to allow them to have more control over their lives, their health and their body, the confederation said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, a joint meeting of the health, social affairs and family affairs committees concluded that a decision on the licensing of the morning-after pill should be taken by the Medicines Authority based on recommendations by Parliament.

The committees, however, recommended that, if licenced, the contraceptive should not be sold over the counter.

The arguments over the pill have sparked controversy, with those in favour of making it available arguing that it would be a breach of women’s rights if they did not have access to it. On the other hand, those against argued that the pill could be abortifacient and should not be licensed.

The Malta women's confederation is an umbrella organisation that represents 12 local member organisations which collectively have around 24,000 female members.