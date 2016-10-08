GWU 'concerned' about PN public sector vision

The General Workers' Union has challenged the Nationalist Party to spell out "which services and entities it wants privatised", after the party called for public sector spending to be reigned in as part of its Budget 2017 proposals.

In a statement expressing concern, the GWU said that it expected PN leader Simon Busuttil to explain the PN's proposals in greater detail during a meeting of social partners scheduled for this coming Tuesday.

It said it expected the Opposition Leader to "clearly explain the PN's plans and which services and entities it wants privatised or removed" at the meeting, adding that privatisation efforts had in the past not always led to an improved service.

The PN unveiled its Budget 2017 proposals yesterday, which among other things called for an independent audit of the public sector to determine optimum staffing levels.