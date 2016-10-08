GRTU calls for round-the-clock Kappara junction works

"No more excuses": the GRTU wants Kappara Junction works to go on through the night.

"Unbearable and unacceptable" amounts of traffic were damaging Maltese business' profitability and competitiveness, the Malta Chamber of SMEs - GRTU said today.

In a statement, the union chastised the government for its failure to act, saying "justifications related to infrastructure and .... long-term possibilities have long expired," and that its proposals had "time and time again been left on the shelf."

It laid out a series of quick-fixes which it believed would help alleviate the existing situation:

Free transport for all schoolchildren, organised transport for all government employees and incentives for private firms to run collective transport schemes for their workers

Emergency teams placed close to key traffic points, to ensure minimum disruption following traffic collisions

Better use of intelligent transport systems, such as traffic lights and screens

Round-the-clock works on major projects such as the Kappara junction "without further excuses"

Planning priority for car park projects

More widespread adoption of flexitime and work-from-home initiatives within the public sector

The GRTU said that it would be taking up the matter "directly" with the Prime Minister.