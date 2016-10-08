Advert
Saturday, October 8, 2016, 18:06

GRTU calls for round-the-clock Kappara junction works

Traffic situation "unbearable and unacceptable"

"No more excuses": the GRTU wants Kappara Junction works to go on through the night.

"Unbearable and unacceptable" amounts of traffic were damaging Maltese business' profitability and competitiveness, the Malta Chamber of SMEs - GRTU said today. 

In a statement, the union chastised the government for its failure to act, saying "justifications related to infrastructure and .... long-term possibilities have long expired," and that its proposals had "time and time again been left on the shelf."

It laid out a series of quick-fixes which it believed would help alleviate the existing situation:

  • Free transport for all schoolchildren, organised transport for all government employees and incentives for private firms to run collective transport schemes for their workers
  • Emergency teams placed close to key traffic points, to ensure minimum disruption following traffic collisions
  • Better use of intelligent transport systems, such as traffic lights and screens 
  • Round-the-clock works on major projects such as the Kappara junction "without further excuses"
  •  Planning priority for car park projects
  • More widespread adoption of flexitime and work-from-home initiatives within the public sector 

The GRTU said that it would be taking up the matter "directly" with the Prime Minister. 

 

 

 

