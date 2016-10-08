Gas storage tanker arrives in Malta tomorrow

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at the sail away ceremony of Armada LNG Mediterrana.

The controversial gas storage ship for the power stations is expected to arrive tomorrow, ElectroGas said today.

On arrival, the Armada LNG Mediterrana she will be berthed in an offshore location at Hurd’s Bank and will likely be bunkering overnight.

The vessel will then notify the port authorities about a suitable window to proceed to the pilot station on Monday and then enter the bay for sea trials after which it will then leave port again.

A number of tests are to be performed for familiarisation as well as safety drills. The tests and simulations will continue in the subsequent days.

These procedures are being coordinated between ElectroGas, BumiArmada and the port authorities.

"The Floating Storage Unit vessel is an integral part of the ElectroGas power project designed to deliver cleaner and safer energy to Malta and is the result of a comprehensive conversion undertaken by Bumi Armada at Keppel Shipyards in Singapore that involved an impressive 1.5 million working hours," ElectroGas said.

The Armada LNG Mediterrana underwent rigorous safety testing and trials before departing for Malta from its original berth in Singapore with armed guards accompanying the vessel throughout its journey as is standard protocol for most ocean going vessels as a mitigation measure against piracy in specific vulnerable areas.

The jetty, on-site at Delimara is ready to receive the unit to berth alongside safely having also been through rigorous safety and security testing over the past months.

The storage ship will supply LNG to the onshore re-gassificator, which will then feed gas to the new power station being built by Electrogas – as well as to the BWSC plant that is being converted by its Chinese owners to work on gas.

The presence of a large LNG carrier berthed permanently inside Marsaxlokk bay comes with considerable political risk for the government as residents in the staunchly Labour district have expressed concerns about safety.