Four PL candidates vie for Leo Brincat's seat

Leo Brincat resigned his parliamentary seat last month.

Four Labour candidates have submitted their names for the casual election to elect a member of parliament in the ninth electoral district for the seat vacated by Leo Brincat.

The nominations were from Clifton Grima, Manuel Micallef, Simon Saliba and Nikita Alamango, the Electoral Commission said today.

The counting of ballot papers will start on Tuesday at 9am at the counting complex in Naxxar. Entry shall be restricted to authorisd persons.

Mr Brincat was recently appointed Malta's representative at the European Court of Auditors.