Saturday, October 8, 2016, 15:54

Driver unhurt as car overturns at Malta Classic Grand Prix

A locally-owned 1970 Triumph Vitesse ended up the worse for wear today, as it hit barriers and overturned during the qualifying stages of the Malta Classic Grand Prix. 

The Triumph's driver, Clifford Debono, walked away unscathed from the crash, which happened at around 3.30pm.   

An ambulance and fire engine kept by organisers on stand-by quickly arrived on the scene, as stewards worked to clear the track. 

Valletta Grand Prix Foundation secretary Charles Zahra said the Triumph adhered to the Foundation's "stringent" safety requirements, and that the driver was already out of the vehicle by the time emergency services arrived.

The Grand Prix is one of three events that forms part of the 2016 edition of the Malta Classic. The motoring spectacle began on Thursday with the Hill Climb event, with yesterday seeing drivers compete in the Concourse d'Elegance. 

Grand Prix contestants will line up on the starting grid tomorrow morning, with packs of 8 to 10 cars taking it in turns to race to the finish line. 

A crowd gathers moments after the crash. Photo: Ġorġ ScerriA crowd gathers moments after the crash. Photo: Ġorġ Scerri
