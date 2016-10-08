Community hostel for mental health patients opened

Health Minister Chris Fearne inaugurated the hostel. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

A community hostel for long-term female residents of Mount Carmel hospital was inaugurated in Attard today.

The hostel, which will host 10 women who require care and can no longer live alone, is the first community hostel to cater specifically for patients requiring mental health care.

Hostel residents will be taught how to cook, clean, do the shopping and plan out their needs. They will live in a mixture of single and double rooms.

The hostel is a collaborative effort between the Richmond Foundation and government, with the charity footing the bill for building and kitting out the hostel, and taxpayers paying for resident services.

"The mental health sector is regularly challenged with the issue of patients who have lost the ability to live independently," said Health Minister Chris Fearne. "Hostels like this allow patients to re-integrate into society."

Richmond Foundation CEO Stephania Dimech Sant thanked the government for its backing.

This is the third such hostel developed in collaboration with the Richmond Foundation, with the government also working with NGO Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem on another community hostel.