Allow journalists to do their job – IGM

The Prime Minister had no time for questions earlier this week. Photo: Shutterstock

The Institute of Maltese Journalists has said it was concerned that journalists were being prevented from asking questions and doing their duty in the public interest.

The IGM spoke after journalists were this week turned away more than once when trying to ask questions of the Prime Minister and Transport Minister.

On Thursday, Dr Muscat avoided journalists by exiting through an emergency door at the Aula Magna building in Valletta after a public service event. The previous day, the Prime Minister left Castille immediately after a press conference with Qatari Sheik Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani. Journalists were told to send their questions by e-mail.

Journalists are not being allowed to do their job of informing people properly, which is their duty in a democracy

“Journalists were called to a press conference. When it finished, they were not allowed to ask any questions on that particular subject or any other topic, as is normal practice… the IGM reiterates its appeal for respect towards journalists in the course of their duty.”

On Monday, amid frustrations over the chaos caused by traffic jams, the Transport Minister arrived for an event an hour late. He did not deliver a scheduled press conference and made a dash for his car without even speaking to journalists.

In light of all this, the institute said it was concerned that journalists were not being allowed to carry out their duties, which exist in service to the public.

“This makes no sense. Journalists are not being allowed to do their job of informing people properly, which at the end of the day is their duty in a democratic society,” the IGM said.