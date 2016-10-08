All drivers to face penalty points, stiffer drink-driving rules

The penalty points system, currently in place for the first three years of driving, is set to be extended to all drivers.

Wardens would also be given the power to administer breathalyser tests and detain motorists until police arrive on the scene, under legal amendments being proposed by the government.

At a press conference launching a public consultation document on traffic legislation reform, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said giving wardens the new powers may be a controversial move but the government was committed to slamming the breaks on drink driving.

“We have a situation today where wardens can pull you over for using your phone or not wearing a seatbelt, but are virtually powerless when they encounter someone driving over the alcohol limit,” he said.

In August, Times of Malta reported how blood alcohol limits would be reduce to fall in line with the European average.

Fines for driving over the limit would be raised from €1,200 to €1,800

Dr Bonnici said the government was proposing that fines for driving over the limit would be raised from €1,200 to €1,800, and for repeat offenders from €2,329 to €3,000.

However, the government was also seeking to review the points attributed to certain offences, making some harsher but lowering the points dished out for others.

Dr Bonnici explained how the government was suggesting that drivers who amassed 12 points in a year would have their licence revoked, and would not be able to reapply for it for two months.

Motorists who amassed 12 points three times in five years would have to wait a year before reapplying.

The government is also proposing that the courts be allowed to place drunk drivers under probation, as well as to order them to attend rehabilitation programmes or to undergo community service.

A new system of permissible alcohol limits will be adopted, which will distinguish between driving for private purposes, driving of commercial vehicles, driving of buses, coaches and other vehicles carrying commuters against payment and driving under a probationary driving license.

The Times of Malta yesterday reported how the government was considering introducing a zero tolerance limit for public transport drivers.

The White Paper is open to public consultation until November 14, and consultations can be e-mailed to [email protected].