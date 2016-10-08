Watch: Malta difficult to break down - England coach
Gareth Southgate, England's interim manager, was at pains to stress that he is not taking Malta lightly, describing the national team as "well-organised and difficult to break down".
Southgate, promoted from England U-21 manager to the senior job following Sam Allardyce's sacking, spoke exclusively to timesofmalta.com ahead of this evening's 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier against Malta at Wembley Stadium.
