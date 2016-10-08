Watch: Malta difficult to break down - England coach

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Gareth Southgate, England's interim manager, was at pains to stress that he is not taking Malta lightly, describing the national team as "well-organised and difficult to break down".

Southgate, promoted from England U-21 manager to the senior job following Sam Allardyce's sacking, spoke exclusively to timesofmalta.com ahead of this evening's 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier against Malta at Wembley Stadium.