Watch: England shouldn't thrash us, Maltese fans say
Malta face mighty England in this evening's World Cup qualifier at Wembley stadium, but the local fans are clearly realistic over the minnows' chances.
Still, the fans are confident that Malta are no pushovers, despite the 5-1 home drubbing by Scotland in a group match last month.
Around 2,000 Maltese fans are expected to be present at Wembley for the match, which kicks of at 6pm.
It will be Gareth Southgate's first match in charge as interim coach of England after Sam Allardyce was forced to resign following a newspaper sting.
