Record man Michael Mifsud relishing Wembley highlight

Malta captain Michael Mifsud is only three caps short of David Carabott’s record of 122 for the national team. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Nine years after his famous two-goal showing for Coventry City knocked Manchester United out of the League Cup, long-serving Malta captain Michael Mifsud is back in England ahead of this evening’s 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier at Wembley Stadium. Kevin Azzopardi sat down for an interview with Malta’s all-time top scorer who has David Carabott’s record of 122 caps in his sights

Michael Mifsud has long cemented his status as one of the all-time greats of Maltese football but the veteran striker’s passion for the game shows no signs of diminishing.

A return to England, the country where he flirted with stardom after a hugely positive spell with Coventry City between 2007 and 2009, underpinned by his famous brace in the 2-0 League Cup victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, Mifsud is relishing the prospect of playing a part in this evening’s 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

“I remember that, when I was invited to watch the FA Cup final in 2008, when Portsmouth beat Cardiff City, I said to myself that it would be really nice if I ever got the chance to play in this wonderful stadium,” Mifsud, now on the books of Valletta FC, told Times of Malta.

“Playing against the national team of England at Wembley is a tremendous occasion. Every player wants to be involved in these kind of games.”

Mifsud treasures the time he spent in England where he is still revered by the Coventry City fans after his scoring exploits for the club.

“I have nice memories from my spell in English football,” Mifsud reminisced.

“I made a lot of friends but the most important thing was that I was treated with respect.

“I worked very hard to prove myself and England is a country where you are rewarded for the sacrifices you make.

“Those famous League Cup games against Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers were the pinnacle of my time with Coventry City. Those are the kind of experiences that stay with you forever.”

The Malta captain’s pace, athleticism and work ethic were the key attributes that helped him to adapt to the rigours of English football when he was signed for Coventry City by Micky Adams in January 2007.

With Barnet FC winger Luke Gambin out of the England game due to suspension, Mifsud is the only player in the current Malta squad who has had first-hand experience of English league football.

He knows that Malta will have their work cut out by the Three Lions.

“There are a lot of exciting players in the England squad,” Mifsud commented.

“These players are very fast and skilful. The rhythm of English football is very high but the players in their national squad are also technically good.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge for us.”

At 35, Mifsud is no longer an automatic choice for club and country but he is still considered as a valued member of the squad by both Paul Zammit, the Valletta coach, and Pietro Ghedin, the national team coach.

When I was playing abroad, especially in England, even seeing a small Maltese flag in the crowd used to fill me with pride and motivation

Mifsud feels that he still has a lot to offer and pointed at his fitness test results as proof that he still has what it takes to deliver for both club and country.

“Physically, I’m fine and the physical tests attest to this,” Mifsud said.

“My fitness results are very good, even better than some of the younger players.

“I feel that I can still contribute and I honestly believe that I’m still useful for the national team.

“At the end of the day, the decision on who plays lies with the national coach and I respect that.

“Games like this bring the best out of the players and this is nice thing.

“I hope to get the opportunity to play a part in this match but what matters most is that we as a team produce a very good performance.

“Hopefully we will leave the pitch at Wembley with our heads held high.”

The build-up to this evening’s qualifier has been overshadowed by the unexpected sacking of England manager Sam Allardyce for making a series of controversial remarks about a variety of subjects.

Michael Mifsud celebrates his 40th goal for Malta in the 2-2 draw against Azerbaijan in 2015. Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar

Allardyce, who had taken over from Roy Hodgson after England’s abject performance at Euro 2016, has been replaced by Gareth Southgate on an interim basis.

The general view is that the upheaval surrounding Allardyce’s exit, only 67 days after his appointment, may disrupt England’s preparations for today’s game against Malta and the trip to Slovenia but Mifsud said that the Maltese players should concentrate on themselves.

“When there is a coaching change, there is always a period of transition as the new boss needs time to get his ideas and training methods across,” Mifsud said.

“Sam Allardyce has a lot of experience but he’s no longer in charge. His departure came as a shock for everyone. England have had two coaching changes in the space of two months and it will not be easy for the squad to acclimatise overnight with the new boss’s style.

“But these are professional players who know the game inside out and, most importantly, know how to perform on the pitch.

“We just need to concentrate on ourselves.”

Malta’s first competitive meeting with England since 1971 has captured the imagination of the Maltese fans.

With over 2,000 Maltese supporters expected at Wembley Stadium this evening, the occasion promises to be a momentous one for Ghedin’s men as they will be playing in front of the largest contingent of visiting fans in the history of Maltese football.

Mifsud, a mainstay of the national side for much of the past two decades, is excited about the whole experience.

“Even mentioning it (the number of fans travelling to London) gives me goosebumps,” Mifsud said.

“It’s certainly a very positive thing... 2,000 fans waving Maltese flags at Wembley will be a wonderful sight.

“I’m very much looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere.

“When I was playing abroad, especially in England, even seeing a small Maltese flag in the crowd used to fill me with pride and motivation. I always made it a point to greet the Maltese supporters who came to see me.

“Our fans have a big heart and I hope we do them proud.”

Mifsud has certainly done our nation proud during his career as, apart from being the national team’s all-time top scorer with 40 goals, he is also set to become the country’s most capped player.

The Valletta forward, who came through the youth ranks of Sliema Wanderers, is only three appearances short of David Carabott’s record of 122 caps.

“I have played 119 games for my country and I hope to set a new record,” Mifsud said.

“I don’t see why I can’t get to 122 caps and possibly more. It would be a nice achievement as the national team is very close to my heart. I cherish all the experiences I’ve had with the national team, the games, the results, the high and lows, everything.”

There have been whispers that Mifsud will quit international football if and when he eclipses Carabott’s mark but he was at pains to stress his determination and willingness to extend his career as long as possible.

“As I said, I feel that I still have a lot to offer,” Mifsud said.

“I live a professional life. I train on my own in the morning and with the team in the evening. As long as I’m fit and healthy and the coaches believe in me, I will continue to make myself available for both club and country.”

At club level, Mifsud is in his second season with Valletta after rejoining the club in January following an 18-month spell with Sliema Wanderers.

“Although I was warmly welcomed and made a lot of friends at Sliema, circumstances left me with no option but to leave the club last January,” Mifsud said.

“I also feel at home with Valletta. I knew that I was coming into a strong squad that could challenge for the title and we managed to become champions last May.

“This season has been quite difficult so far but, despite the negative results we had lately, I think that we can still fight for the title.

“There are other strong, competitive teams but at Valletta, we always play to win and our aim is to retain the title.”

At his peak, Mifsud was widely tipped to build on his fruitful spell with Coventry City as he was courted by a host of clubs but after calling time on his spell with the Sky Blues in 2009­­, his career progressed in fits and starts before he returned to Malta following a short stint with Australian club Melbourne Heart in 2014.

Mifsud was philosophical about his career decisions.

“Life takes you where it wants to, it’s an up-and-down journey,” Mifsud said.

“You don’t always manage to reach your objectives.

“With better fortune, I would have done better but I’m not one to dwell on what might have been. I accept all the things that have come my way during my career and I’ve had a lot of satisfactions.”

Mifsud said he is grateful to all those who supported him throughout his career, especially his family, technical sponsors TeamSport and the Darmanin family.

Michael Mifsud’s career in numbers

119 - appearances for the national team.



40 - goals scored for the national team, a record for a Maltese player.



18 - Mifsud’s age when he made his senior debut for the country.



9 - number of clubs Mifsud has played for in his career.



5 - Mifsud scored five goals in Malta’s 7-1 friendly win over Liechtenstein in 2008.



3 - Mifsud has had three different spells with Valletta, his current club, and Sliema Wanderers.



2 - Mifsud’s double knocked Manchester United out of the English League Cup in September 2007.