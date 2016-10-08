Sporting briefs

Montolivo: Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo will undergo knee surgery after sustaining a knee injury on international duty with Italy, the club said yesterday. The 31-year-old midfielder, who was substituted in the first half of Thursday’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Spain, is set to be out of action for about six months.

Gabi: Atletico Madrid captain Gabi has signed a one-year contract extension and will lead the team when they move to their new home. Uncapped by Spain at senior level, Gabi remains integral at Atletico and the 33-year-old was due to lapse out of his current deal next summer. That is when Atletico are due to leave their Vicente Calderon stadium to switch to the Estadio La Peineta. Gabi has made 324 appearances for Atletico over two spells.

Guilty plea: A former Costa Rican soccer federation president, who was arrested last year in a US corruption probe involving FIFA, is expected to plead guilty, according to court records. Eduardo Li, who is also a former member of the executive committee for the North and Central America and Caribbean soccer confederation, CONCACAF, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, NY, for a plea hearing, court records show.

Cosmi: Serse Cosmi told reporters that the fire that destroyed his car near his home this week wasn’t an arson attack. The Trapani coach played down suggestions that the cause of the fire could have been deliberate. “The firemen reassured me that it was not arson, then I received the same information from the police station,” he said. “I do not want to speculate and I have no reason to think badly of the people here.”

Shalimov: Krasnodar’s caretaker coach Igor Shalimov has been given the job on a full-time basis, the Russian Premier League club said. The 47-year-old has signed a contract until June 2019. Shalimov, who represented Russia, Inter and Napoli during his playing days, took charge of Krasnodar on September 13 after Oleg Kononov resigned.

Regions Cup

Ligue Paris vs Gozo - 0-0

EWC Scotland vs Ingulee - 0-3