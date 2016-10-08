Sciberras speaks of Malta’s pride ahead of clash at Wembley

Gareth Sciberras said the Malta players are looking forward to this evening’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against England with pride and determination.

“It’s great to be at this magnificent stadium,” the Birkirkara midfielder told reporters.

“We are honoured to be representing our country in this game and I’m also speaking on behalf of all the players in our squad.

Gareth Sciberras

“We are looking forward to the game with great pride and determination. We will certainly do our utmost to produce a good performance.”

Asked to elaborate on what it meant for him and the Malta players to play at Wembley, one of the most famous football arenas in the world, Sciberras replied: “It’s the stuff of dreams.

“We watch all the big games that are played in this stadium. We follow international football and we all know that this is a massive place. We will try to make the most of this experience.”

Sciberras is certain to start in central midfield alongside Paul Fenech, his former Birkirkara team-mate who now plays for Premier League rivals Balzan.

This summer, the 33-year-old played a key role in Birkirkara’s historic run to the third qualifying round of the Europa League after they knocked out Bosnia’s Siroki Brijeg and Scottish club Hearts.

Asked if that experience will stand him and the Birkirkara players in the Malta squad in good stead, Sciberras said: “It was a wonderful experience. The year before we were unlucky to go out to West Ham United on penalties in the Europa League.

“This year we made history by reaching the third qualifying round. It was a great ride at club level. We defied expectations and I hope this success helps our club and Maltese football to grow.

“But, the level of international football is different, it’s more difficult.”

With Gareth Southgate taking charge of England on an interim basis, it was put to Sciberras that his name is very popular in England at the moment.

“My grandfather was British,” Sciberras replied when asked about his name.

“Malta has a lot of British connections and I guess my late parents liked this name.”