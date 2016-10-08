Jagielka out of England squad due to thigh strain

Phil Jagielka has pulled out of the England squad to face Malta and Slovenia with a thigh strain.

The English FA announced the Everton defender has returned to his club for treatment but is expected to be fit for the Toffees’ league trip to Manchester City next Saturday.

Interim boss Gareth Southgate has no immediate plans to call up a replacement ahead of today’s World Cup qualifier with Malta at Wembley.

Jagielka did not take part in the full England training session on Tuesday following Everton’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Friday but his absence was planned.

He left the squad to travel back to Merseyside leaving Gary Cahill, Michael Keane, Chris Smalling and John Stones as England’s centre-back options.

Chelsea’s Cahill also failed to train yesterday morning with the 30-year-old suffering from a sore throat.