Inter striker Icardi extends his contract

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has extended his contract until 2021, the Italian club said yesterday.

The 23-year-old striker, who has scored six goals in seven league appearances this season, joined Inter in 2013 from Serie A rivals Sampdoria and became captain two years later at the age of 22.

Icardi was linked with a move away from the San Siro during the close season with media reports suggesting that several English Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, were vying for the Argentina international’s signature.

“FC Internazionale is delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached to extend Mauro Icardi’s contract until June 30, 2021,” the Nerazzurri confirmed on their official website.

“The Argentina striker, born on February 19, 1993, joined Inter from Sampdoria in the 2013-14 season.

“Since then he has scored 58 goals in 114 games, giving him one of the highest goals-per-game ratios in Nerazzurri history.”

Icardi’s new contract has a buyout clause of €110 million ($122.49m), which can only be activated by non-Italian clubs, and the striker will earn €5.5 million per season, according to media reports.