Imperious first half helps Brazil thump Bolivia

Brazil’s Neymar blocked by Bolivia duo Jhasmany Campos (left) and Ronald Balcazar.

Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in a World Cup qualifier late Thursday, giving coach Tite his third successive win in the most convincing performance from the five-time world champions for some time.

Bolivia had not won a World Cup qualifier away from home since 1993 but Brazil were still excellent, particularly in the first half, when they scored four of their five goals.

Neymar opened the scoring after just 10 minutes when he dispossessed Ronaldo Raldes on the halfway line and then worked a one-two with Gabriel Jesus, who left him with a simple tap in.

Philippe Coutinho doubled their lead 15 minutes later when he capitalised on great work from Giuliano and Dani Alves to poke home from close range.

Filipe Luis started the move for the third in his own half and after feeding Neymar, got the return pass and slotted the ball inside Carlos Lampe’s near post.

Gabriel Jesus gave them a 4-0 lead two minutes before half-time when he deftly chipped Neymar’s pass over Lampe.

Substitute Roberto Firmino scored the fifth from a corner after 75 minutes, meaning Brazil stay in second place in the 10-team South American qualifying group.

After nine matches, the halfway point in the South American qualifiers, Uruguay top the table with 19 points followed by Brazil on 18 and Ecuador, Colombia and Argentina all on 16.

The top four go through to the 2018 finals in Russia while the team in fifth place, currently Argentina on goal difference, qualify for an intercontinental play-off against the Oceania winners for another berth.

Uruguay maintained their place at the top of the group with a 3-0 win over Venezuela.

Nicolas Lodeiro headed home the opener in 28 minutes and then Edinson Cavani doubled their lead just seconds after half-time before adding a third 12 minutes from time.

Argentina were held 2-2 by Peru, their second successive away draw without injured talisman Lionel Messi.

Defender Ramiro Funes Mori put Argentina ahead after 15 minutes but was responsible for Peru’s late penalty equaliser that was converted by Christian Cueva.

In between, Peru’s veteran striker Paolo Guerrero equalised early in the second half and Gonzalo Higuain restored Argentina’s lead on 77 minutes.

Elsewhere, Ecuador eased past Chile 3-0 with Antonio Valenzuela and Cristian Ramirez scoring in the first half before Felipe Caicedo made it three a minute into the second period.

Copa America champions Chile are struggling with 11 points from nine games.

Edwin Carmona gave Colombia a 1-0 win in Paraguay when he dinked home a lovely chip in injury time.

Next fixtures

Tuesday/Wednesday

Bolivia vs Ecuador

Colombia vs Uruguay

Argentina vs Paraguay

Chile vs Peru

Venezuela vs Brazil