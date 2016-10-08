Football news

Pep Guardiola believes it is a mistake to measure a manager’s success by their title tally, believing Johan Cruyff’s influence dwarfs the achievements of everyone else.

Cruyff, one of the most influential players and coaches in the history of football, died in March aged 68. Man. City boss Guardiola in-sisted he would not be the manager he is today without playing under Cruyff at Barcelona.

“All the people thinking about the best manager by talking about how many prizes or titles you’ve got, that is a huge mistake,” said Guardiola.

“It matters how they influence a new generation and their players. The influence of Johan is outstanding, amazing, huge. It’s not comparable for another one, because he’s special.”

Hamstrung Allen

Wales midfielder Joe Allen is likely to miss tomorrow’s Group D World Cup qualifying match against Georgia with a hamstring injury.

Allen, who scored Wales’s opening goal in Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Austria, was withdrawn early in the second half due to the injury.

Wales will also be without injured midfielder Aaron Ramsey at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Telegraph release ‘relevant material’

The English FA has confirmed that all relevant material from the Daily Telegraph’s undercover operation into football corruption has now been shared with City of London police.

A number of allegations arose last week as a result of the sting, covertly filmed by Daily Telegraph journalists – the most damaging of which resulted in Sam Allardyce leaving his position as England manager.

The FA said: “The police confirmed that the Daily Telegraph has now shared all relevant materials with the police alone and that a review has begun to assess any potential criminal activity.”

Boateng hits out at TV pundit Lehmann

Jerome Boateng has told former Germany goalkeeper Jens Leh-mann to watch what he says in his role as a television pundit after he criticised Mario Goetze’s performance in the win over Norway last month.

Lehmann, who was working for RTL television, said he was disappointed about Goetze’s attitude, saying that the midfielder “gives you the feeling that he is not doing anything”.

Boateng believes such criticism is out of order.

“You should always consider what you say when you criticise individual players, especially if you are a former player yourself,” Boateng said.

“I don’t think Mr Lehmann always played exceptionally and never made a mistake. Criticism is fine, but as I say, it should remain constructive.”

Valencia has arrest warrant revoked

Ecuador striker Enner Valencia has had an arrest warrant revoked by police, who appeared to chase the striker following the national team’s 3-0 win over Chile on Thursday.

The player’s agent said that the warrant was no longer in force and Valencia would travel to play for his country against Bolivia in La Paz on Tuesday.

The striker, on loan at Premier League Everton from West Ham United, was being pursued over unpaid alimony to his ex-wife, according to local media reports.

“It’s been made public that the arrest warrant has been revoked,” his agent Gonzalo Vargas told reporters.

Vargas refused to say why the warrant had been revoked or answer further questions.

Valencia owes $17,000 to his former partner, according to media reports.

Alba withdrawn from Spain squad

Jordi Alba has been withdrawn from the Spain squad for tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Albania after suffering a thigh strain in the draw with Italy.

The Barcelona left-back was replaced after 22 minutes of the first half on Thursday, as Spain drew 1-1 in Turin.

Now the 27-year-old will head back to his club for treatment.

Alba was carried off, to be replaced by Real Madrid’s Nacho, who may start the weekend match.

Albania have started their campaign with wins against Macedonia and Liechtenstein to make the early running as leaders of Group G.

Eremenko banned

UEFA have suspended Finland and CSKA Moscow midfielder Roman Eremenko for 30 days, the Finland Football Association said yesterday.

No reason has been given for the suspension, but according to Russian press, it could be due to the player taking snus, which is a substitute for tobacco in Scandinavian countries.

The 29-year-old did not take part in Finland’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Thursday and left the team’s base.

CSKA Moscow have already been in-formed by UEFA about Eremenko’s temporary suspension.