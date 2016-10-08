Advert
Saturday, October 8, 2016, 07:18 by

Valhmor Camilleri

Doncic replaces Borg as coach of St Andrew’s

Danilo Doncic is back to the Maltese Premier League after reaching an agreement with St Andrew’s to replace Jose Borg as first team coach, yesterday.

Borg had been in charge of the Saints since last November when he was chosen as Wayne Attard’s successor after the team had lost their opening 12 matches.

Borg inspired the side to a remarkable recovery as they managed to retain their status by winning a relegation play-off against Senglea Athletic.

This season, St Andrew’s experienced another poor start, however. They are currently second-bottom with six points after two wins from seven matches.

This will be Doncic’s second stint at St Andrew’s.

The former Floriana, Tarxien and Sliema coach had taken charge of the Saints in January 2014 before moving to Bahraini club Al-Najma.

Last season, the former Bulgarian striker was in charge of Cypriot club Ethnikos Achnas. He is now expected to make his debut on the Saints bench in a match against neighbours Pembroke Athleta on October 16.

