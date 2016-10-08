The Travellers promote compassion through new video

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

One of Malta's most popular bands, The Travellers, has teamed up with the Inspire Foundation to promote a message of compassion and empathy through their popular song Sempliċita’.

The Gozitan band members created a unique music video for the song with the intention to promote compassion and empathy in the name of human decency.

The music video was shot at Inspire’s premises in Marsascala (previously known as Razzett tal-Ħbiberija), and band members are seen walking through the building meeting and interacting with Inspire's clients as they make use of the many therapeutic and leisure services offered by the foundation.

“Poverty and social immobility is a reality we should not have to come to terms with, and while the people at Inspire are doing all they can to change that, they cannot do it without our support,” explained The Travellers.

Inspire's CEO Antonello Gauci said the lyrics of the song Sempliċita’ fit into Inspire's ethos perfectly.

Inspire believes that everyone has a right to equality and inclusion. Its mission is to try to help everyone with a disability achieve this. This is done by providing individuals and their families with educational, therapeutic and leisure services.

Today, Inspire helps over 1,000 individuals with various disabilities ranging from Down Syndrome, autism to cerebral palsy.

On October 30, Inspire will be hosting a 12-hour fundraising marathon on all TV stations. Donations can be made by sending an sms on 506 18 926 to donate €6.99