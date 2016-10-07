Camilleri scoops Player of the Year Award

Steve Camilleri has been voted the 2016 Player of the Year, an honour which continues to embellish the numerous individual awards bestowed on the Neptunes player.

This is a record sixth time Camilleri has been voted player of the year. He already has the 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015 honours in his baggage.

This summer he also headed the Premier Division scorers’ list with 45 goals.

Besides being top scorer in Malta every year since 2008, the 29-year-old Camilleri was the top goal-getter in the Euro Waterpolo Championship in Belgrade earlier this year with 21 goals.

At the moment he is preparing for the 2016-2017 Italian Serie A1 season with Sicilian club CC Ortigia, for whom he has re-signed, making it the ninth consecutive year he has been playing in a top overseas league, very often finishing as his club’s top scorer.

Last month, Camilleri renewed his contract with Neptunes for four years.