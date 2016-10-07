Announcements

JOE BUSUTTIL and RITA SALIBA

The marriage took place on October 7, 1956, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. The late Fr Joseph Mangion, SDB, celebrated the marriage ceremony. Congratulations and best wishes for many more years together from Miriam and David, John Melchior and Annabelle and five grandchildren.

Obituary

ATTARD. On October 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr LAWRENCE ATTARD, OP, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Dominican province and his religious brothers of the Sliema community, his sister Carmen and her husband Joseph Parascandalo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, October 8 at 9am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA. On September 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Anastasi, of Sliema, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Josette and her husband George Falzon, Tonio and his wife Gillian and Anne and her husband Marc Besancon, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, Manuel Anastasi, John Anastasi, Pio Anastasi, Lina Calleja Gera, Pauline Ciancio and their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 8 at 8.15am for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On October 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, aged 85, of Valletta residing in Rabat, widow of Carmelo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Deo and his wife Tessie, her grandson Karl, her brother Joe and his wife Helen, her brother-in-law Paul and his family, many other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 8, at 7.30am for St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRISCTI. On October 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, Major ERIC, residing at Victoria Gardens, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Terumi, his children, his sister, his brother-in-law, and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 8 at 8.30am for Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TONNA. On October 6, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, GIUSTINO, aged 64, of Paola but residing in Żebbuġ, ex-employee at Maltacom, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Antonia, his daughter Nadia, his sister Mary and her husband Vincent Pace and their children Janice, Caroline, Adrian and Kurt, his in-laws Katie and Grace, widow of Philip Gauci, and her son Rueben, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 8, at 3pm for the Żebbuġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Sant’Andrija Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam

AMATO. In loving memory of IRO on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Kathleen, Ina, Concita and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARTIN – ANDREW. Brother, it is five years today that you’ve been gone. Death found nothing in you that was not beautiful. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Mum, Chris and James.