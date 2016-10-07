'World-class' eye centre unveiled by Saint James Hospital

A cutting-edge specialist ophthalmic clinic that pledges to be a "centre of excellence" for eye care in Malta has been unveiled by the Saint James Group.

The €2.5 million Saint James Hospital Eye Clinic in Birkirkara boasts two state-of-the-art operating theatres fitted out with the most sophisticated cataract surgery and refractive surgery equipment available.

Located on the Birkirkara bypass, the Saint James Hospital Eye Clinic offers an array of ophthalmic services, including general consultations, cataract surgery, glaucoma treatments, and the very latest refractive surgery procedures for people wishing to do away with their spectacles, contact lenses or reading glasses.

Speaking at the official opening of the clinic, Saint James Group CEO Jean Claude Muscat said the new facility "represents a truly world-class ophthalmic centre of excellence everyone can be proud of".

Ophthalmic care was an integral part of the Saint James Group, which also owns and operates a specialist eye clinic in Budapest, Hungary.

Specialists have completed intensive training programmes locally and overseas to familiarise themselves with the new equipment.