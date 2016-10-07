Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's Maltese newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with details of proposals included in a draft National Alcohol Policy document. The document suggests a zero blood alcohol limit for drivers of buses, taxis or other vehicles carrying paying passengers, among other things.

In another story, the Times of Malta cites a KPMG report which found that New Zealand's disclosure rules for trusts were "inadequate".

The Malta Independent writes that Minister without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi refused to name the international company carrying out an audit into his Panama affairs in court. Dr Mizzi was testifying in a libel case against PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Dr Mizzi's court statements, quoting his suggestion that people "ask the Prime Minister" if they wanted to know about the Panama-related audit.

L-Orizzont reports that a former Malta Drydocks manager is to receive €30,000 after a court found that they were unfairly dismissed from their job 13 years ago.