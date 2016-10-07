Special public transport service for Birgu Fest
Malta Public Transport will be operating a special service tomorrow night to ease travel to and from Vittoriosa during the annual Birgu Fest.
The company will be operating the following routes:
Departure from Valletta Terminus every hour from 8.15pm to 12.15am - Valletta Bus Terminus – Portes des Bombes – Blata l-Bajda – Paola – Birgu Square – Café Riche
Departure from Vittoriosa every hour from 8.50pm to 12.50am - Vittoriosa Square – Café Riche – Paola – Blata l-Bajda – Portes des Bombes – Valletta Bus Terminus
The fares will be as follows: €3 in cash aboard the bus; €2.50 when paying with a tallinja card; two journeys when paying with the 12 single-day journeys card; and there will be no extra charge when using the Explore Card.
