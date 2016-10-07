Advert
Friday, October 7, 2016, 14:27

Rat free: BOV Preluna Towers to reopen tomorrow

Bank of Valletta’s Preluna Towers branch will reopen for business tomorrow, the bank said.

It said it will be offering an extended service every Friday between 4.30pm and 7pm.

The branch was closed on Tuesday because of a rat infestation.

The same branch was closed 13 months ago "due to a bad odour caused by a dead rat entrapped in the soffit". 

