A motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning following a traffic accident on Birkirkara road, Attard.

The man, a 31-year-old from Mġarr, was driving a Kymco motorcycle when he collided with a Jaguar being driven by a 24-year-old man from Żurrieq at around 8.30am.

An ambulance rushed the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he is being treated. The Jaguar driver was not hurt.

Police say they are investigating further.