Lower utility tariffs, cheaper fuel and free medicines among PN's 91 proposals for Budget

A reduction in utility tariffs and fuel prices, free medicines across the board for elderly persons, an increase in the statutory bonus and the abolition of income tax on pensions are among a long list of Budget proposals put forward by the Nationalist Party.

The recommendations were outlined by PN deputy leader Mario de Marco in a news conference during which he presented a document titled ‘Let’s succeed together’ which contained five main “packages” each focusing on a particular sector. In total, 91 proposals were put forward.

In the social justice sector the PN once again called on the government to explore the introduction of second-pillar pensions, reverse social housing rent hikes introduced three years ago and provide free meals for deprived school children to ensure they had access to a balanced died and combat obesity.

The environment and infrastructure package includes proposals to increase transparency in major public projects, a review of the high-rise policy and the drafting of a national masterplan, as well as a study on alternative mass public transport systems such as a a light railway or tram system.

In the health and education sector, the PN is proposing increased expenditure in free cancer medication, and the extension of free childcare services on a universal basis - not just for women in employment.

The document also touches upon the issue of public spending recommending an independent audit exercise of the public sector to determine optimum staffing levels.

Such a measure would flag any areas needing further human resources and others which were overstaffed, whereby a redeployment exercise could be carried out. The PN is also calling for the rolling back of a number of appointments made on a position-of-trust basis, saying these should have been kept to a minimum.

Asked about the impact such proposals would have on public finances, Dr de Marco said the party was rather selective in its proposals.

He noted that if the government would take the Opposition’s public spending proposals on board and opt for a leaner administration, the proposals would be financially feasible.

Dr de Marco noted that even former Prime Minister Alfred Sant had voiced his concerns on the high-level of public spending.

The document also gives an overview of the current economic scenario, and flags the mismatch between the robust economic growth being registered and the increase in poverty on the other side.

What PN wants is to dismiss government employees - PL

In a reaction, the Labour Party said that although the Nationalist Party was calling for an audit, what it really wanted was to sack government employees.

PN leader Simon Busuttil himself confirmed this while addressing a conference this morning, the PL said.

It noted that rather than dismiss government employees, this government increased resources in important sectors such as public transport and education.