Industrial production falls by 3.8 per cent over 12-month period

Seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 0.2 per cent in August over the previous month, new figures released by the National Statistics Office show.

When compared to August 2015, the index of industrial production adjusted for working days went down by 3.8 per cent.

Month-on-month increases registered in August were down to rises in the production of consumer goods (2.8 per cent) and capital goods (0.2 per cent).

On the other hand, the production of intermediate goods and energy went down by 1.9 and 1.5 per cent respectively.

Decreases were registered in the production of consumer goods (5.2 per cent), energy (4.0 per cent) and intermediate goods (2.2 per cent). On the other hand, the production of capital goods went up by 0.5 per cent, the NSO said.