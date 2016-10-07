Gozo tourism lobby wants cheaper ferry fares during winter

Gozo Channel should introduce a seasonal ticketing system with lower fares in winter months, the Gozo Tourism Association has said.

The suggestion is one of a number of ideas put forward by the association as part of its Budget 2017 proposals.

Others include the setting up of a shuttle service between Malta International Airport and the Cirkewwa ferry terminal, fast-tracking studies into a Gozo-Valletta fast ferry, and cheaper tickets for non-Gozitans using the ferry on weekends during shoulder months.

The GTA has also called for the introduction of a variable accomodation VAT rate for Gozitan establishments, with a 3 per cent rate proposed for slower months, rising to 7 per cent during the peak period.

GTA members also want tourist accomodation sites with a swimming pool to be exempt from a 15 per cent increase in swimming pool license fees.

Other proposals include the use of a public-private partnership agreement to develop a conference centre in Gozo, and for the government to host all small conferences it organises in Gozo.