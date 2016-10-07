Gozo tourism lobby wants cheaper ferry fares during winter
GTA presents its Budget 2017 proposals
Gozo Channel should introduce a seasonal ticketing system with lower fares in winter months, the Gozo Tourism Association has said.
The suggestion is one of a number of ideas put forward by the association as part of its Budget 2017 proposals.
Others include the setting up of a shuttle service between Malta International Airport and the Cirkewwa ferry terminal, fast-tracking studies into a Gozo-Valletta fast ferry, and cheaper tickets for non-Gozitans using the ferry on weekends during shoulder months.
The GTA has also called for the introduction of a variable accomodation VAT rate for Gozitan establishments, with a 3 per cent rate proposed for slower months, rising to 7 per cent during the peak period.
GTA members also want tourist accomodation sites with a swimming pool to be exempt from a 15 per cent increase in swimming pool license fees.
Other proposals include the use of a public-private partnership agreement to develop a conference centre in Gozo, and for the government to host all small conferences it organises in Gozo.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.