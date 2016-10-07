EU Commission vice-president Timmermans meets with deputy PM Grech

Ian Borg, Louis Grech and Frans Timmermans. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Brexit, a common European Asylum System and the exchange of security information were all on the agenda in a meeting between deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech and EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans held yesterday.

The meeting was held at the Auberge d'Aragon, with EU Presidency parliamentary secretary Ian Borg also attending, the Ministry for European Affairs said in a statement.

Mr Grech and Mr Timmermans agreed on the importance of restoring citizens' faith in the EU project and imparting the bloc with a renewed momentum.

Malta will host the presidency of the European Council between January and July 2017, and both sides discussed various aspects of the Commission's 2017 work programme during the meeting.

There was agreement on the need to speed up work tackling Europe's ongoing migration issues, facilitating the return of failed asylum seekers and reaching agreements with African countries of origin and transit.

Other aspects discussed included the completion of the Single Market, the Digital Single Market and Capital Markets Union, as well as maritime policy and the EU's 60th anniversary, which will be marked during Malta's presidency of the European Council.