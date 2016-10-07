Electoral Commission files deposited at National Archives
The Electoral Commission's files dating between 1944 and 1964 were deposited at the National Archives this morning.
Chief Electoral Commissioner Joe Church passed the 1,192 files reflecting the Electoral Commission's work during the 20 year-period. These will now be available to academic researchers and the public.
He said that the period between the last war and independence was a particular one in the political development of the Maltese state.
Mr Church said the electoral office was committed to continue to deposit documentation which developed following these years at the national archives.
