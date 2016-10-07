Delimara power station IPPC application to get public consultation period

The Delimara power station's Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control application is to be opened to the public for consultation, the Environment and Resources Authority has said.

In a statement, the ERA said that the IPPC application would be made available for a 30-day period, "to give the public the opportunity to review and comment on the application."

The permit application will be made available on the ERA's website, at its front office as well as in local councils affected by the power station. A public hearing will also be held towards the end of the consultation period, the ERA said.

IPPC permitting processes are intended to provide a holistic view of a project's environmental impact, with greenhouse gas emissions, polluting substances, wastewater and waste generated by the related project all included.

Following the 30-day public consultation period, the ERA said it would be assessing feedback and publishing its response to it.

The regulator would then proceed to discuss permit conditions with the power station operator, it said.

"At the end of this discussion period, ERA Board will take a decision on the IPPC permit at another meeting held in public," the ERA statement concluded.