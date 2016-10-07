Vella calls for positive approach vs Latvia

Joseph Mbong in action for Malta U-21 in the group qualifier against Belgium last month.

Malta U-21 have more than one reason to go all out in search of a positive result this evening when they play Latvia in a UEFA Championship qualifying match at the Hibs Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

Silvio Vella’s boys had embarked on a fine start to this campaign, picking up five points from their opening four matches – all away.

However, they failed to keep the momentum going and lost the next four matches as today they will try again to eclipse the previous points record (set by Ray Farrugia’s U-21 team in the 2004-06 campaign) if they earn at least a draw at the Corradino ground.

Vella will hope his players will draw inspiration from their spirited performance against second-placed Belgium in their last outing in September when they came back from two goals down only to concede a goal at the death and suffer a 3-2 defeat at home.

Malta beat Latvia 2-1 in Liepaja last year but Vella is refusing to get carried away.

“For us, all matches at this level are very difficult. I tell my players that they have to give more than their 100 per cent to add more points from this tight group,” Vella said.

“So far, we can be fairly satisfied with how the team fared in this qualifying campaign. Bar the 7-0 defeat to the Czech Republic, we have done pretty well. The players showed excellent tactical organisation and did their best to follow our instructions on the pitch.

“We have already beaten Latvia away but that happened more than a year ago and since then their coach must have introduced new players to his group.

“Latvia have become stronger when pushing forward and we have to be very cautious as they can punish us.”

At present, Latvia are fifth in the group with six points, one better off than bottom-placed Malta.

Vella lost key player Johann Bezzina through injury but the Hibernians midfielder could recover in time for next week’s final group match against Moldova at the Hibs Stadium.

Striker Luke Montebello is also out as he is recovering from shoulder surgery. On a more positive note, Malta U-21 can bank on defensive pair Samuel Magri and Daniel Zerafa who are back after missing the match against Belgium.

Vella wants his players to adopt a positive approach in the last two Group One qualifiers.

“I want them to play positive football,” he said.

“My job is to ensure that this group we have could fulfil their potential and move to the senior squad in future. To attain these goals they have to express themselves on the pitch.

“We want them to adopt the same style of play we have been practising in training and maintain tactical shape.”

U-21 squad

Goalkeepers: J. Borg (Gżira), Y. Cini (Mosta).

Defenders: Samir Arab (Balzan), C. Attard (Birkirkara), J. Borg (Valletta), M. Johnson (St Andrew’s), S. Magri (Dover), D. Zerafa (Tarxien).

Midfielders: M. Beerman (Rangers), R. Camenzuli (Floriana), L. Cremona (Valletta), J. Grech (Ħamrun Spartans), M. Guillaumier (Birkirkara), B. Muscat (Pembroke).

Forwards: Siraj Arab (Pembroke), J. Degabriele (Hibs), J. Mbong (Hibs), K. Zammit (Tarxien).

Remaining matches

Playing today

Czech Rep. vs Moldova - 18.00

Malta vs Latvia - 18.00

Montenegro vs Belgium - 18.45

Tuesday

Malta vs Moldova - 18.00

Belgium vs Latvia - 18.45