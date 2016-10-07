Muscat says he’s back on track after turbulent period

Rowen Muscat (right) is keen to re-establish himself in the national team. Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar

For a time this summer, it looked as though Rowen Muscat’s burgeoning career had stalled.

Back with Birkirkara after a short, uneventful loan spell with Italian Lega Pro club AC Pavia, Muscat was only conspicuous by his absence as the Stripes created history by becoming the first Maltese club to reach the third round of a European competition.

His long exile from Birkirkara’s first team, also owing to the fact that his agreement with Pavia expired in June, inevitably raised question marks about Muscat’s future but the powerful midfielder is gradually getting his career back on track after forcing his way into club coach Drazen Besek’s plans.

Muscat has started two of Birkirkara’s last three league games but that was enough for Malta coach Pietro Ghedin to recall the 25-year-old to the national squad for tomorrow’s keenly-anticipated 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium and against Lithuania on Tuesday.

No wonder Muscat is pleased about his return to the national team’s fold after his lack of game time for Birkirkara cost him a place in the squad for the opening World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

“After three difficult months, I believe that I’ve shown that I’m back on the right path,” Muscat told Times of Malta.

“I’ve started the matches against Mosta (2-0) and Valletta (1-1) and my displays were quite positive.

“Naturally, I’m very pleased to be back with the national squad for these two important games, especially the qualifier against England.

“Like every other player in the squad, I hope to get the chance to play against England at Wembley.”

While admitting that he had to deal with a number of difficulties during the close season, Muscat would not be drawn into discussing what led to his long absence from first-team football.

“It was a tough period for me as I had to contend with a number of problems,” he said.

Muscat had made no secret of his ambition to continue his career outside Malta but, despite reports of interest from overseas clubs, the midfielder remained with Birkirkara.

“I’m a Birkirkara player and I’m focusing only on my club,” he said.

“I’m also a product of Birkirkara and my no.1 target is to reclaim my place in the team as well as with the national side.”

Muscat is still short of optimal match fitness but said that he’s not far from rediscovering his best form.

“We worked hard in pre-season but you also need match practice,” he observed. “It takes at least two to three competitive games to get back into the flow of things. Football is also about confidence but you need games to get that.

“Nevertheless, I know from my experience that it won’t take me long before I return to my usual self.”

Rejoining the national squad after missing the Scotland defeat and the preceding friendly against Estonia, Muscat painted a rosy picture of the atmosphere within Ghedin’s group.

“We’ve never had any problems between us here,” Muscat, who has played 25 times for Malta, said.

“The atmosphere has always been good... we get on well. One thing that defines all the players in the national squad is the determination to do well for our country.

“There haven’t been many changes in terms of players but even the newcomers, the likes of Lydon Micallef and Jurgen Pisani, have integrated well.”

With Luke Gambin ruled out by suspension, Ghedin must make one change in midfield from the Scotland game and Muscat is seen as one of the contenders to replace the Barnet winger.

“That’s the coach’s decision,” Muscat said. “From my side, I’m doing my best. I always give my 100 per cent both for my club and the national team, but it’s the coach who selects the team. He (Ghedin) has to choose between seven midfielders, so it’s not easy.”

Malta are in for a gruelling encounter tomorrow as England, keen to put the controversies surrounding Sam Allardyce’s sacking behind them, are expected to go into their first 2018 World Cup qualifier at Wembley with all guns blazing in search of a high-scoring, morale-boosting victory.

Muscat is unperturbed by the prospect of facing a potentially feisty England team.

“From my experience, when we play against strong nations, like Italy and Croatia, we raise our game,” he said. “These games strengthen our determination and sense of togetherness.

“We don’t go into tough matches with a low morale because we are all eager to make a good name for Malta and I believe that we can repeat our performances against Italy.”

Fans support

The support from 2,000 enthusiastic fans at Wembley this evening ought to further galvanise the motivation of the Maltese players to cut a good figure.

“It’s certainly a very positive thing,” Muscat said. “There will probably be over 80,000 fans at Wembley and 2,000 will be Maltese.

“It’s going to be a great experience for us as well as for the supporters.”

Meanwhile, the Malta squad landed in London yesterday.

Ghedin, assisted by Ray Farrugia, oversaw a training session at Bisham Abbey in the afternoon.

Apart from Gambin, who received a two-match ban for his late sending-off in the 5-1 defeat to Scotland, Jonathan Caruana is also suspended for the England game following his unfair dismissal in last month’s qualifier.

The Valletta defender has travelled with the Malta squad to London as he is eligible to play in the away qualifier against Lithuania on Tuesday.