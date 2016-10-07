Advert
Watch: U2's Bono blasts Donald Trump in concert

U2 mocked Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his proposed border wall while performing the song Bullet the Blue Sky at a concert in San Francisco.

The new bit called Liberty… found Bono condescending to clips of Trump touting his vast wealth and plans to build a great wall on the Mexican border.

"Now candidate, you understand it's not just Mexican people who are going to have a problem with this wall of yours," Bono said. "It's everyone who loves the idea of America."

Bono, a long-time political campaigner, has become an increasingly vocal critic of Trump as the election enters its final stretch.

In an interview on 60 Minutes, the rocker called the Republican candidate “the worst idea that ever happened to America,” and someone who could potentially “destroy” the country.

