Preparations for Military Tattoo in full swing

Preparations by the Armed Forces and Police Force Bands for the Military Tattoo 2016 to be held on October 15 and 16 are in full swing.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela and Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis visited the preparations today.

Mr Abela expressed his appreciation at the dedication offered by the members of the disciplinary forces in the preparations. The AFM Band is composed of 43 soldiers who are professional musicians while that of the police is composed of 41 members.

He encouraged the administration of the forces to keep appreciating the work of the bands and to cultivate a culture of trained musicians who succeed in the musical field while serving in the force.

Dr Zammit Lewis described the event as a platform for Maltese musical heritage that had attained a good reputation and became an integral part of the national calendar of cultural activities.