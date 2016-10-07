More than 100 artists donate works to Fine Arts Auction

President Coleiro-Preca (right) at the auction launch.

More than 100 artists have contributed works to this year's Fine Arts Auction, organising committee chairman David Curmi has said.

The auction, which was launched yesterday, will feature 111 works of art in various media, with proceeds donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said that funds raised by the auction would be essential to improving the quality of life of vulnerable individuals, to saving lives by funding chemotherapy for cancer patients and specialised treatment for patients with serious chronic disease, and "empowering marginalised communities to live dignified lives”.

Mr Curmi noted that “the real joy of life comes from giving. It comes from being of service and from doing things for other people. Nothing will make you happier than giving”, he said.

He thanked the contributing artists for their altruism and solidarity, as well as his fellow organising committee members, auctioneer Joseph Sammut of Belgravia Auction Gallery and Mrs Coleiro-Preca.

The Fine Arts Auction takes place on October 15 at 7pm. The works of art can be viewed from today, at The Palace, Valletta from 10am to 6pm.